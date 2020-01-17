Arunachal: Governor visits Seijosa

Seijosa

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), who is on a two-day tour to Pakke Kessang District, interacted with Gaon Burahs, local weavers public and government officials, at Seijosa on 17th January 2020.

He highlighted on the need for change of mindset amongst the youth from job seeking to ‘Startup’. The Governor stressed on the traditional handlooms and handicrafts by the youth and girl child education. He underscored that every child of six years and above must go to school.

Citing the example of the highly educated youths of Namsai doing agrarian based business, he advised the parents and guardians to motivate their children and wards to become job providers rather than job seekers.

The Governor stated that empowered womenfolk are the sure indicators of a progressive society and advised the womenfolk to preserve and pursue their traditional loin looms and handicrafts, the accomplished skills which they are born with, for economic and financial empowerment, particularly in rural areas.

The Governor called upon the Government officials to implement developmental programmes, schemes and projects with transparency, honesty, accountability, continuity, audit, review and mid course correction in their action where ever necessary.

The Governor, while felicitating the Gaon Burahs, with Raj Bhavan etched wall clocks, urged them to work with sincerity and promote the rule of law.

Continuing her endeavour to promote traditional loin loom, Mrs Neelam Misra distributed yarns to the meritorious weavers of the district.

Later, the Governor visited bear rehabilitation centre in the Pakke Tiger Reserve Forest. He interacted with the Forest officials from wildlife Trust of India and appreciated their efforts of 48 successful released of rescued bears in the wild.

Earlier, on his arrival at Seijosa, the Governor and First Lady of the State were received by Pakke Kessang Deputy Commissioner Tamune Messar and SP James K Lego.