Arunachal: Governor visits Hollongi Greenfield Airport

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) visited Hollongi Green Field Airport on 1st March 2021. He was briefed by Swapnil Naik, Secretary, Civil Aviation, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Dilip M Sajnani, General Manager, Airport Authority of India, Senior officers of PWD, Power and PHED, and the Contractors, regarding the progress of work on the Hollongi Green Field Airport.

The Governor observed that the work on the Hollongi Green Field Airport had substantially slowed down during the spread of COVID-19 Pandemic in the State. He said that, for ensuring the timely completion of the Hollongi Green Field Airport, the delays during the COVID-19 Pandemic have to be made up by deploying extra work forces, additional plants and machines, proportionate increased availability of construction materials, close supervision and regular monitoring of the work flow chart.

The Governor said that unless these aspects are taken care of, the completion of the Hollongi Green Field Airport on time is not possible. He further stressed that there was a pressing need for simultaneous work input on all segments of the Airport. The supervisors of each segment of construction should be made accountable for the quality of work and the planned progress according to the target time line.

The Governor expressed concern regarding the delay in award of the contract for works of other essential infrastructure, which has an outlay of over Rs.1,60.65 crores and is still in the stage of inviting of tenders. The Governor mentioned to the Secretary Civil Aviation that while observing the due process of tendering, acceptance of bid and award of work, there should be strict focus on the target date for the completion of the work.

The Governor also observed that the total planned handling capacity of the passengers at arrival and departure lounges is around 100 each only. Similarly, the capacity for Car Parking for the passengers is only for 100 cars. These may need an appropriate review within the parameters of the overall design for various capacities at the Airport.

The Governor also observed that, for the future extension of the Runway, there is a reported thinking of diverting the course of Kokila River. To obviate the need for diverting the course of Kokila River, which may cause other natural adverse ramifications, this could be reviewed by examining the scope for the future extension of the Runway on either end of the currently planned Runway.

While going around the Runway area, the Governor noticed that the new approach road under Construction to the Hollongi Green Field Airport is running along the foothills which is the Reserve Forest area. This Reserve Forest is being rampantly encroached upon at various places.

SOME ENCROACHERS HAVE EVEN PUT UP THE WARNING BOARD ‘PRIVATE LAND, TRESPASSERS WILL BE PROSECUTED AS PER LAW’ OR WORDS TO THAT EFFECT. They are blatantly treating their encroachment as their private land.

The Governor suggested to the PCCF, DC and SP, Papum Pare to carry out a joint Survey of the affected Reserve Forest with a view to identify the encroachments and take appropriate action, so that, no encroachment takes place on the Reserve Forest land.

The Governor impressed upon all the stakeholders present at the proposed Hollongi Airport, to work in a mission mode, so that, there is no compromise in the quality of work as also there is no delay in the targeted completion of this Airport.

He further said that every stakeholder working for this Airport must remember that Hollongi Airport when operational will be a big amenity for the development, progress and welfare of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.