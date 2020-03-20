Arunachal Governor undergoes Thermal Scanning along with his wife

Itanagar

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) and his wife Mrs Neelam Misra, while returning from outstation back to the State Capital on 20th March 2020, went through the thermal scanning at Gumto Check Point, near Doimukh in Papum Pare District and got his escorts, drivers and staff also checked by thermal scanning.

The Governor appreciated the medical officers and staff deployed at the entry points of the State for doing their duty well.

Exhorting them, the Governor said that because of the dedication and sincere effort of these people and cooperation of Police officials and preparedness of the State Civil Administration, the State will fully succeed in combating COVID 19 and ensure wellness of our beloved citizens.

The Governor appealed the people to cooperate with the medical and police teams and undergo the requisite thermal scanning checks.