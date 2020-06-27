Arunachal: Governor reviews water supply and sanitation in the State

Itanagar- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) reviewed the Public Health Engineering, water supply and sanitation in the State at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 27th June 2020. PHED Minister Wangki Lowang, along with Chief Engineers of the department were present in the meeting. They discussed about water conservation, rainwater harvesting, potable water supply, sanitation and reuse of treated grey water etc.

The Governor emphasised that every drop of water must be conserved. He urged upon the officers of the Public Health Engineer department to rise to the occasion and explore ways and means to encourage and motivate the people in rainwater harvesting and increasing in catchment areas.

The Governor also stressed on involvement of population in water conservation through innovative methods, while citing Egam Basar for initiative in rejuvenation of water sources in the forest of Basar area.

The Governor asked the engineers to explore ways to mitigate water shortage during the dry season and installation of ground water recharge structures. He also suggested for installation of composite use of solar and electric power to reduce the energy charges of pump water, with proper records of outcomes.

Setting an example in optimum use of water resources, the Governor advised for carrying out water budgeting of the entire premise of Raj Bhavan. He also suggested for setting up of grey water management system, reuse of treated grey water for local horticulture and kitchen gardens. He said that feasible system must also be installed in big buildings like State Secretariat, Mini Secretariats and housing blocks, e.g. MLA apartments.

The Governor impressed upon the Chief Engineers to ensure potable water to the people, especially the semi urban areas, where disease is prevalent due to waterborne diseases.

Sharing his observation, PHED Minister called for concerted effort from all departments and water conserving daily habits of the people.

Earlier, the Chief Engineers briefed the Governor about the coverage of villages and towns under various schemes and damages to water supply pipelines due to landslides.

Commissioner to Governor Ravindra Singh Yadav, IPS, IGP, Chief Engineer (Design & Planning) Er. Tagong Ketan, Chief Engineer (Western Zone) Er. Toko Jyoti, Chief Engineer (Eastern Zone) Er. Tomo Basar and Chief Engineer (Sanitation) Er. Sentum Yomcha attended the review meeting.