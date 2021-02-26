Arunachal: Governor reviews the progress of Miao-Vijoynagar Road

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) reviewed the progress of Miao-Vijoynagar Road with the senior engineer working on the project at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 26th February 2021.

The Governor emphasised that under the current socio-geo-strategic scene the importance of the availability of a good road between Miao and Vijoynagar has assumed added importance. Most importantly for the territorial integrity and security of the Nation, he said.

The Governor said that early completion of this road therefore has become highly pressing. He observed that the disjointed one side and single line works approach has caused all the delay so far. For this strategically important road, unless multipronged work is attempted on a fast track this Road is adopted this road will never see the light of day.

On account of its long stretch of 157 Km road, there must be five to six simultaneous points, on both ends of the road, from where the road construction activity must be taken up. Further on this 157 km long stretch there are a number of rivulets, some perennial and some seasonal which need bridges.

The Governor observed that the contractors have not yet placed bridges fabrication order nor commenced the construction of the abutments for the launch of the bridges. The materials for bridges must be ordered in advance and abutments must be prepared now so that bridges are launched as soon as possible, he advised.

The Governor said that once the road is completed it must be an all weather road, which will be open throughout the year. He found it appropriate to take the advantage of the expertise of the premier road construction organizations, like Border Roads Organizations etc. for tackling the challenging issues in the construction of Miao-Vijoynagar Road.

The Governor advised the concerned engineers and all stakeholders to put in a concerted effort to complete the road project, which he opined will boost, inter alia, the tourism in the State and go a long way in protection and conservation of treasured flora and fauna of the Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve.

Er. Nyamar Rike, Executive Engineer, Rural Works Department briefed the Governor about the progress of the Miao-Vijoynagar Road, which has been taken up under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana.