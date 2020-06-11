Arunachal: Governor reviews telecommunication and internet connectivity

Itanagar- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) reviewed the telecommunication and internet connectivity in the State at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 11th June 2020. He observed that many parts of the State lack basic online connectivity, which is hampering numerous people oriented programmes and projects.

The Governor said that under e-governance, every project or programme has to be geo-tagged and progress and feedback of works have to be updated online in real time. He asked the Secretary IT Abhyankar Ameya, IAS and General Manager, BSNL Arung Siram to expedite the optical fibre laying and other measure to provide internet connectivity in the State, including Sarli, Taksing, Tato, Yingkiong, Hawai, Hayuliang, Walong and Vijoynagar.

The Governor asked the officers present of the IT Department and BSNL and National Informatics Centre to work in tandem to meet this pressing communication need of the people.

Secretary IT Ameya and General Manager, BSNL Siram briefed the Governor about the projects taken up to provide telecommunication and internet connectivity in the State.