Arunachal Governor reviews Air Security with Chief Minister & AOC-in-C, EAC

Itanagar: The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) chaired a review meeting of Indian Air Force facilities in the State with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Air Officer Commanding -in- Chief (AOC-in-C), Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal RD Mathur, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 5th August 2020. They discussed about the security of the people and Indian Air Force’s contribution in humanitarian services.

The Governor emphasised that the safety and security of the people must be the topmost priority in all matters. He stressed that all measures need to be taken to this end.

The Governor and the Chief Minister expressed their gratitude to the India Air Force for their humanitarian flights and helping the people of the State in emergencies. The Governor said that it is due to the benevolent assistance of the Indian Air Force that mobile connectivity has been installed in remote administrative headquarters of Vijoynagar and remote power stations in Hotspring and Rocham in Anjaw District. The people of Arunachal Pradesh have very high regards for the Indian Air Force, he said.

The Chief Minister shared his observation on various security matters in the State in the interests of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Air Marshal RD Mathur assured of the continued IAF support for the humanitarian services, whensoever the State Government may call for it. He also shared the competence of the Indian Air Force with induction of new hardware and the operational requirements of the Air Warriors.