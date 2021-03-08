Arunachal: Governor presents Nari Shakti Samman

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) presented the ‘Nari Shakti Samman’ award to seven ‘Women of Substance’ on the occasion of International Women Day celebration at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 8th March 2021.

In the line of theme for this year’s International Women’s Day celebration, Mrs Tsering Drema from Tawang, Tongam Angu from Likabali, Dr. Jennifer Tayeng, SMO, Itanagar, Ms Pani Renya, Social Worker from Nahalagun, Dr. Runi (Tasung) Bhattacharjee, DD, Health Service, Miss Khuncha Techi from Changlang and Mrs Ratan Anya, Chairperson, Oju Mission, Naharlagun who immensely contributed towards the welfare of the people during the COVID Pandemic, were felicitated by Mrs Neelam Misra.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor greeted the people on the special occasion of the International Women’s Day. He also congratulated the women, who were felicitated on the occasion.

The Governor said that the message of International Women’s Day must reach every home in the country. He said that only that nation develops and prosper, where women are treated equally and with respect.

The Governor said that to empower the women, in true sense, the people of the society must welcome the birth of girl child, provide opportunities for their education, instil respect for positive beliefs and values, make them self reliant and inculcate a sense of service to the nation. He stressed that for a better society, the people have to change their bias and respect the women, as they are the ones who bring us to this world, bring the forth awareness in our mind and bring us up.

Recalling the high status of women in the ancient period, during the freedom struggle and in modern days, the Governor said that the process of bringing empowerment to the women must be qualitative, effective, regulated, and inclusive. He said that such endeavour must promote efficiency and confidence amongst the women.

Ms Niharika Rai, IAS, Commissioner and Ms Mamata Riba, APCS Joint Secretary also spoke on the occasion.

Adding grace to the function, meritorious ladies and girls from Aastha Dance Academy, team from Women Helpline & Children Home presented a captivating cultural programme. Smt Deepshikha Bharati and her team of little girls staged a combined dance and song item.

Women from all walks of life, including members of the legislative assembly and eminent social leaders were present on the occasion.