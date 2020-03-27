Arunachal: Governor participates in the video conference with the President

Itanagar

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd,) participated in the video conference (VC) of the President of India Ram Nath Kovind and, Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu with Governors, Lt. Governor and Administrators on 27th March 2020.

The President and Vice President of India, who conducted the VC suggested to the Governors to involve Red Cross Societies, religious groups and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and motivate private sector business houses in the concerted fight against COVID 19 (Corona Virus Disease).

They also suggested regular follow up by the State authorities of the efforts directed towards the fight against the Corona Virus disease in the States.

As a follow up action of the VC, the Governor has appealed to the NGOs, particularly the community and religious based organizations and State Red Cross Society to create awareness amongst the public about the COVID 19 (Corona Virus Disease) and to take all prophylactic measures against the spread of the disease.

While advising to maintain social distancing, the Governor advised all to avoid public gatherings in their areas and suggested use of all precautionary measures against corona virus disease.

The Governor suggested bringing out of literature about COVID 19 (Corona Virus Disease) in vernacular languages.

The Governor said that he will be taking up with the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan all needed help for the State to fight COVID 19. The requirement of testing kits and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) are being projected to the Union Health Minister.