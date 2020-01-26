Arunachal: Governor participates in the Republic Day celebration

Itanagar

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) unfurled the National Flag and took salute of the Marching contingents at Republic Day celebrations at IG Park, Itanagar on 26th January 2020.

On the occasion of the 71st Anniversary of the Indian Republic Day, the Governor extended his warm greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh. He conveyed his affectionate New Year Greetings to all.

The Governor said that on this day, in 1950, the people of India adopted, enacted and gave to themselves the present Indian Constitution. This Constitution gives us laudable Fundamental Rights and, equally lays down Fundamental Duties for each one of us as well. These Fundamental Duties are the key essentials for our Peace, Unity and National development, he said.

In his address, the Governor highlighted the developmental initiatives taken by the State Government in the preceding year and the future roadmap for the progress of the State. He said that the State Government has set forth its vision, to bring development in the State and bring equitable progress for all. Team spirit to achieve Excellence in Governance, quality Education, better Health services, progressive changes in Agriculture & Horticulture sectors, Blue Economy, Employment Generation, Livelihood Activities, Ease of doing business, drinking water to all households by 2024, inter-tribe harmony, perfect law & order, modernization of Police Force, social partnership, uninterrupted power supply, road and internet connectivity, Hydropower generation, attractive Tourism, ecological balance, Green Cover and for becoming the repository of Carbon sink for the Nation, he said.

We are following the mantra of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ to make Arunachal Pradesh as one of the best administered and governed states in the country, the Governor said.

The Governor spoke of connectivity, including the Chief Minister Comprehensive State Road Plan 2019-2024, Agriculture and allied activities such as Chief Minister’s Sashakt Kisan Yojana, ‘Arun Pig Development Scheme’ and ‘Mukhya Mantri Neel Kranti Abhiyan’, revenue generation, hydropower, tourism, and investment initiative under Arunachal Pradesh State Industrial & Investment Policy 2019. In social security, he expressed his happiness that Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) and Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society are actively working to spread awareness on women’s rights. He also informed that State Government has constituted “Control, Awareness, Monitoring and Enforcement” (CAME) teams to combat the drug menace and destroy illicit opium and cannabis cultivation in the districts.

The Governor also highlighted the State Government’s initiatives in providing Housing for all by 2022 under Chief Minister Rural Housing Scheme and PMAY (Gramin), new education policy, i.e. Arunachal Pradesh Teachers Transfer & Posting Policy 2020, commitments under health, water supply and sanitation and transparency in governance.

The Governor called upon the people to support the State Government headed by the Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu ji for development of the State and more importantly to fight the hydra headed monster ‘CORRUPTION’. He said that in LOKTANTRA, all the powers and prerogatives lie with the people. It is, therefore, very essential that unstinted support of the people is always available to the Government in all developmental works.

The Governor, while emphasising the role of the government officials, said that for continued contact with the people and interrupted pursuit of their ongoing welfare programmes, the State Government has been trying to have Arunachal State Cadre of IAS, IPS and IFS officers. He urged upon all the Government officials, to take pledge to be transparent, accountable, honest, regular, audit and review open. All the officials must, with full responsibility, apply mid course corrections, in their field of work, wherever necessary. In public interest, it is essential that all the officers attend their offices regularly, on time, meet every citizen and pay regular field visits. Let every officer devote a minimum of 80% days of a year, that is 292 days, in his/her office and field, he stressed.

The Governor commended the State Police, the CRPF, the ITBP, the NCC, the Scouts and Guides, the Cultural Troupes, the School Children, for their enthusiastic participation in today’s Republic Day Celebration.