Arunachal: Governor participates in the ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ programme

Itanagar

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in the ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ programme of Nation Cadet Corps (NCC) at Rajiv Gandhi University Campus, Rono Hills, Doimukh on 16th January 2020. 600 cadets from four States, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam of North East and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from South along with 4 officers and 40 instructors are participating in the Camp.

Addressing the cadets, the Governor exhorted them to imbibe ‘Nation First Spirit’ and strive towards defending the sovereignty, territorial integrity and reinforcing the social unity of the nation. He advised them to think positive, shun violence and dharnas and have a constructive approach in life.

The Governor was impressed by the cadets Pan-India spirit and emphasised that the cadets must live up to their motto, ‘Unity and Discipline’ and become model citizens. He said that they must always put in sincere effort in every endeavour, be performers and expand their horizon of awareness and knowledge.

Recalling the repeated attacks on India from across our borders by Pakistan and China, the Governor mentioned that India now has strong Apex leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India, which was convincingly reflected during Doklam Standoff, surgical strike against terrorist camps in Pak occupied Kashmir and Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan. The Cadets, who are our future leaders must imbibe the mission to defend the country at all cost, he stressed.

In the programme, the Governor presented the awards to the best cadets in different categories of competitions conducted during the camp.

Earlier, participating cadets from North East Region and States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana presented a colourful cultural presentation showcasing together the cultural mosaic of the North Eastern and Southern regions of India.

12-Day Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, a National Level NCC Camp, which started on 6th January 2020 is being conducted by 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC, Naharlagun, under the aegis Tezpur NCC Group.