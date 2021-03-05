Arunachal: Governor participates in Samajik Adhikarita Shivir

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in the Samajik Adhikarita Shivir at Itanagar on 5th March 2021. The Governor distributed aids and assistive devices to Divyangjan and senior citizens under the DIP Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor called for the participation of the people in securing a better future for the Divyangjan, with physical and mental disabilities. He said that it is an acid test for every citizen to contemplate how much they can individually contribute for the differently abled people.

The Governor assured the Divyangjans that the Central and State Governments will continue to lend helping hand to them and facilitate their development and progress in life.

The Governor suggested to the Secretary, Department of Empowerment of persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), MoSJ&E, Govt. of India to expedite the foundation laying for the Artificial Limb Manufacturing cum Wellness Centre (ALM&WC) in the month of March 2021.

He pointed out that the establishment of the ALM&WC in the State will beneficially address the requirement of the physically challenged people and also provide scope for youth’s employment and entrepreneurship in the field.

While welcoming the Union Minister, the Governor said that after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s coming to power, every fortnight a Central minister or a senior bureaucrat visits Arunachal Pradesh and assist the State in our development projects. The Governor, on behalf of the people of the State thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts for the development of Arunachal Pradesh.

As a lead programme for the provision of wheelchair, smart phone, smart cane, Braille kit, Daisy player and Hearing aids, eleven Divjangjans received the aid items while these items will be despatched in larger number to Divyangjans in the other areas including Divyang Students of Donyi Polo Mission School for hearing and Visually Impaired, Chimpu, Itanagar.