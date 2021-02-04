Arunachal: Governor participates in RGU Foundation Day celebration

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in the 38th Foundation Day celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Doimukh on 4th February 2021. The Governor, who is also the Chief Rector of the RGU presided over the function, while Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Pema Khandu graced the function as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor commended the students and faculty of Rajiv Gandhi University, particularly the perceptive change under the leadership of RGU Vice Chancellor, Professor Saket Kushwaha for lifting the university from 100th rank to 2nd position in All India Central Universities Ranking.

The Governor emphasized on conducive academic atmosphere in the University Campus and personality growth of students. He also highlighted the need for good teaching, learning environment and bonding teacher-student relationship. He called for molding the students to become promising and informed citizens.

The Governor advised the Faculties to be well prepared for giving the lessons to their class and keep abreast with the latest inputs on their teaching subjects. He also advised the students to study for knowledge and not for certification. They must throughout their life in word and acts should remain worthy of their degree, he said.

Highlighting the good teacher-student relationship, the Governor said that teachers must try to leave an indelible imprint on the mind of their wards through comprehensive knowledge, sincerity of teaching mission and take genuine interest in personality growth of their students. He said such a relationship built on mutual trust will be an everlasting bond.

The Governor said that now the New National Education Policy has come, the University must implement it in letter and spirit.

Earlier in the day, the Governor unveiled the newly made Param Vir Chakra winners the ‘Wall of Heroes’ in the University Campus. He also laid the Foundation Stone for spectators seating and a viewers’ gallery in the RGU sports arena, while Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu unveiled the university signage and laid the foundation stone of Student’s Activity Centre.

The Governor felicitated the health centre personnel who have played a commendable role for the test and treatment of COVID-19 Pandemic affected people and the retiring employees and the Team RGU, who participated in the Republic Day celebration at Raj Bhavan.

The Foundation Day Speech was delivered by Prof. S.K. Srivastava, Vice-Chancellor, North East Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, who has specialization in Physical Chemistry, and his research areas being nano materials, surfactants and their applications.

The First Lady of the State Smti Neelam Misra, local MLA Shri Tana Hali Tara, Director General of Police Shri R. P. Upadyaya, IPS along with other dignitaries, alumni and members of the university fraternity attended the Foundation Day celebration.