Arunachal: Governor participates in online National Symposium

ITANAGAR: The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in the One Day online National Symposium in commemoration of Constitution Day organised by Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Rono Hills, Doimukh on 26th November 2020.

The Governor emphasised on sensitizing the different stakeholders of the society on the core values enshrined in the Constitution of India and engaging and enlightening them on contemporary judicial and constitutional issues.

The Governor said that the letter and spirit of the Constitution of India, bears the great vision that inspired the national freedom struggle and constitutes the building block of socio-economic as well as the administrative fabric of India as a nation.

The Governor called for strengthening the best practices for an ethical and equitable Justice Delivery System in the State by reaching the poor, forlorn and the ones in penury.

The Governor, who holds a LLB degree from Delhi University, shared his hitherto existing concerns about the challenges in the judiciary system in the country. He called for evolving positive and tangible ways to address the hitherto existing concerns of justice delivery in the country.

Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu, while participating in the e-symposium, brainchild of the Governor, thanked the Governor for initiating the event which commemorated the Constitution Day.

As head of the State Government, the Chief Minister shared the challenges arising due to ‘Public Interest Litigations’ and ‘Stays’ in the developmental process by the detractors and innovatively misrepresent the issues to the Courts. Chief Minister also stressed on regular capacity building, training and soft skills improvement for law enforcement agencies and strengthening of public grievance redressal mechanism for speedy and efficient justice delivery in the State

Acting Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, N. Kotiswar Singh delivered the keynote address at the Symposium. Justice Nani Tagia and Justice Parthiv Jyoti Saikia of Gauhati High Court, Permanent Bench, Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh also addressed the Symposium. RGU Vice Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha and RGU Registrar Dr. N.T. Rikam also participated in the symposium.

Senior officers of the State Government, police and judicial officials of the State in addition to academia and other heads of Institutions attended the e-symposium.