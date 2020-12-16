Arunachal:  Governor participates in a National e-Conclave on Vijay Diwas

ITANAGAR: The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in an e-Conclave on the theme ‘Recalling the Valour of Indian Armed Forces and ending the genocide by the Pakistan Army in Bangladesh on 16th December, 1971’ on the historic occasion of ‘Vijay Diwas’ from Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 16th December 2020.

Presiding over the one day e-National Conclave, the Governor said that the purpose of the conclave is to recognise the supreme sacrifice of out brave personnel of armed forces in 1971 war and to remind the younger generations of their duty to sacrifice in National Defence and Nation building.

Going down the memory lane, the Governor gave a vivid picture of the Indo-Pak war of 1971 in which he participated. He said that success of the war was due to the free hand given to the army by the political leadership, adequate preparation time for the war and led by one of India’s best Military Commander, General (later Field Marshal) Sam Manekshaw.

The Governor justified the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as Chief of Defence Staff and welcomed the free hand given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Defence forces in countering the recent misadventures by Pakistan and China on our borders.

Giving insight of the war and atrocities by the Pakistani Army on Bangladesh civilians, he shared the narratives of the 13-day war, which had a huge impact in the political and socio-economic affairs in South East Asia.

The Governor underscored that the present generation must draw lessons from the war. He said that for India to become a stronger nation there must be strong political will and leadership, coupled with full defence preparedness for armed forces to thwart any eventuality. India must be militarily strong, the Governor said.

The Chief Guest of the e-National Conclave, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that Indo-Pak war was Indian Army’s one of the biggest victories ever.

Highlighting the bonhomie between Indian Armed forces and the people of the State, the Chief Minister said that in fact, Arunachal Pradesh is the State which has displayed the best Civil – Army relation in the entire nation.

Sharing the importance of the occasion, Shri Mein, who attended as Guest of Honour said that there could be no better way of heralding the spirit of ‘New India’, than recalling one of the nation’s finest wins, a testament to its military prowess and superiority.

Special guest, Air Marshal (Retd.) Pranab Kumar Barbora, former Vice Chief of the Air Staff and former Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, Domiukh, Arunachal Pradesh shared his observation as a newly commissioned fighter pilot stationed at Air Force Station, Tezpur during the war.

Lt. General R.P. Kalita, AVSM, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding, 3 Corps delivered the keynote address. Highlighting the key role of Indian Army in the 13-day Indo Pak war, Lt. Gen. Kalita recalled the exceptional personal valour and sacrifice of some personnel of the force.

Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University, Domiukh, Arunachal Pradesh and Dr. N.T. Rikam, Registrar, RGU also spoke on the occasion.

The e-Conclave was conducted by Rajiv Gandhi University, Domiukh, Arunachal Pradesh as part of the ‘Vijay Diwas’ celebration.