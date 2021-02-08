Arunachal Governor meets the Defence Minister, discusses various issues

NEW DELHI- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) met the Defence Minister Raj Nath Singh at New Delhi on 7th January 2021. The Governor, who is on an official tour to the National Capital, discussed various issues related to National Security and National Border situation and the dispositions of our Armed Forces.

The Governor said that the people of Arunachal Pradesh share bonhomie with the security forces. The people have cordial relationships with defence forces stationed in the State while the State Government ensures basic means of communication, like porter tracks, log and crisscross suspension bridges. The forces, through their Sadbhavana and Samaritan projects have won the heart and mind of the local populace. He suggested the Defence Minister for more such initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor briefed the Defence Minister about the State Government’s proposal of making a Memorial of Major Bob Khathing at Tawang. He requested the Defence Minister for land for making the Memorial in the Army’s Tawang Cantonment. Calling for contribution from the Defence Ministry, the Governor said that the Memorial will be of huge historical importance.

The Governor reiterated his appeal for special provision for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh by facilitating more pre-recruitment trainings by the Units of Armed Forces stationed in the State.

The Governor also raised the issues of border roads and bridges under Border Roads Organization and particularly Miao-Vijoynagar strategic road under various flagship programmes of the Central Government.