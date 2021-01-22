Arunachal Governor meets Khathing family members

SHILLONG: The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D . Mishra (Retd.) met Ms Sela N Khathing, daughter of Major Ralengnao ‘Bob’ Khathing, winner of Military Cross in World War II, at Shillong, Meghalaya on 22nd January 2021.

The Governor, while recalling the contributions of Late Major Khathing said that he was highly decorated and gallant officer. Major Khathing had effectively established India’s administrative functioning over Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on 14th February 1951.

The Governor said that the people of Arunachal Pradesh, especially the people of Tawang still remember Major Khathing with respect for being the sole Indian official to visit their place when the Chinese expansionist threat in the area looming large. One of the great stalwarts of North East, his memories in true spirit of the great greeting words ‘Jai Hind’ still motivate the people of the State.

The Governor complimented Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu for announcing that the State government would recognize the contributions of Major Bob Khathing towards the people of the State by constructing a memorial in Major Khathing’s memory. He said that the foundation stone of the memorial would be laid on 14th February 2021, the day Major Khathing hoisted the Tricolour in Tawang.

The Governor invited the family members of Major Khathing to Arunachal Pradesh as the honoured State guests.