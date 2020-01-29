Arunachal Governor launches centenary celebration of Indian Red Cross Society

Itanagar

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) launched the centenary celebration of Indian Red Cross Society for the Arunachal Pradesh State Branch (IRCAPSB) at Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre, Itanagar on 29th January 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that no calamity comes with warning, therefore, for disaster mitigation, organizations like Red Cross must be strengthened and kept activated. State Government has the responsibility for all emergency management but participation of non-government organizations become force multiplier in an emergency situation, he said.

Sharing his experience as commander of an Infantry Brigade during the most intense stage of Operation PAWAN against the LTTE in Sri Lanka from 1987 to 1988, the Governor said that Red Cross immensely contributed in taking care of large migrated people from war torn areas in Jaffna Peninsula. He called upon the Red Cross members to work with sense of service and dedication. Their activities must be benevolent and spirit driven, he stressed.

The Governor, who is the President of Indian Red Cross State Branch said that members of Red Cross must be the first responders. He also asked the Arunachal Pradesh Branch of Red Cross to create awareness, train people on first aid and increase the membership of volunteers in the organization.

The Governor urged upon the people, particularly the school children, to commit themselves to be more prepared to mitigate any disaster taking place in their area.

Earlier, in his keynote address, Honorary Secretary, Indian Red Cross Society, Arunachal Pradesh Dr. Emi Rumi, who is also the Member of National Managing Body, Indian Red Cross Society briefed about the State Branch of Indian Red Cross. He also highlighted the events to be conducted in the State as part of Centenary celebration.

Secretary Health & Family Welfare, P. Parthiban, Secretary Ramakrishna Mission Hospital Itanagar, Swami Vishweshananda, Commandant, NDRF, Dr. K. L. Rongmei, Regional Manager, State Bank of India, Itanagar A.K. Dutta, participated in the launching programme. Members of the Indian Red Cross Society and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), volunteers of National Service Scheme (NSS) and students from different schools attended the event.