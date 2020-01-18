Arunachal Governor inaugurates Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival

Seijosa

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) inaugurated the Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival at Seijosa, in Pakke Kessang District on 18th January 2020.

In his address, the Governor said that the objective of the festival is laudable, which promotes and preserves the environment and nature. He called upon the people to conserve and protect flora and fauna of the State. He also advised the people to properly utilise the boon of nature and pass it on to the next generation in better condition.

The Governor appreciated the elders and community leaders of the Nyishi community for their initiative to do away with use of Hornbill beaks for their headgear and instead using fibre glass beaks. He said that this mindset, approach and action is doing yeomen service in preserving our State bird Hornbill.

The Governor said that for speedy progress of the State, government officials must meet the people and also go to the field to ensure developmental projects are implemented with transparency, accountability, honesty, continuity, audit and review and mid course corrections wherever necessary.

Expressing his concern about the problems faced by the people of Arunachal Pradesh villages near the Assam border, the Governor shared his initiative to resolve the contentious issues between Assam and our State.

Local MLA Biyuram Wahge, former Deputy Chief minister Kameng Dolo, former MLA Techi Hemu and Everester Mrs Anshu Jamshenpa also participated in the inaugural function.