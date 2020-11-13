Arunachal Governor extends Deepavali, Children’s Day greetings

Itanagar: The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended his heartiest greetings to the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Deepavali. He expressed his hope that the festive season and the year ahead will be filled with peace, joy, happiness, and prosperity.

In his message, the Governor said that Deepavali, the festival of lights inspires us to adopt truthfulness and virtue. It lights the lamps of compassion, love, and righteousness amongst the human beings. Deepavali gives us the inspiration to fight against all odds and move forward on the path of progress and success. Let us, on this Deepavali, resolve to fight against illiteracy, inequality, poverty, discrimination, and hatred. Let us promote peace and brotherhood in the society, he said.

With his greetings to the people, the Governor appealed to each and everyone for a NOISE pollution-free Deepavali celebration and eschew use of loud crackers. Maintaining the spirit of Swachh Bharat, let us also not do any activity during this Deepavali celebration which is harmful to us and our pristine environment, the Governor advised.

I also call upon every citizen of our State to observe all protective protocols against COVID-19 during the festival, the Governor said in his message.

The Governor has also extended his warm greetings to all, particularly the children of the State on the occasion of Children’s Day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Governor in his message said that nurturing an approach of ‘Serve the children before self’ is one of the greatest gifts we can give them. While renewing our obligation, commitment and responsibilities towards the welfare of our children, we must build a harmonious society, thereby ensuring the proper up-bringing of all children.

We must ensure that every child studies well, imbibes good values and becomes disciplined, confident, and knowledgeable human being. We must promote amongst our children compassion for the weaker sections of the society and motivate them to contribute towards the nation building, he said.

On the special occasion, the Governor has appealed to every parent, guardian and citizen to provide all possible opportunities to the children to excel in every field of their chosen activities.

For our children’s better tomorrow let us give our best today, the Governor said in his message.