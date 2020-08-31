Arunachal Governor condoles the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) has condoled the sad demise of Bharat Ratna and former President of India Pranab Mukherjee. The Governor said that in his demise, India has lost a towering statesman, who has made immense contribution in the political field of Independent India.

A scholar par excellence, Late Mukherjee will be remembered for his integrity and compassion. He was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society, the Governor said.

On behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh and on his own behalf, the Governor has conveyed heartfelt condolences and prayed to the Almighty for eternal peace for the departed soul.