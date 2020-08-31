Arunachal Governor, CM extend Solung Festival greetings

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended their greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Solung Festival.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended his warm greetings to the people of the State, particularly my Adi brethren on the festive occasion of Solung Festival. He wished that the festivity continues to showcase the rich and vibrant heritage of the Adi community adding to the magnificent culture of Arunachal Pradesh.

In his message, the Governor said that festivals are an inseparable part of the socio-emotional life of the people. The festivals are very essential aspects in life for promoting community bonding and bonhomie. The festivity of the Solung festival is the unique way of the Adi community to pay their obeisance to Mother Nature for her benevolence to mankind. It provides an opportunity to present the unique tradition and happy ways of Adi Fold. I am confident that the Solung and other community festivals observed in the State will carry forward the age-old ethnicity of the Tribes of the State, besides the promotion of the rich legacies of the State, the Governor said.

On this auspicious occasion, I offer my prayers to ‘Kine Nane’, the Goddess of crops and prosperity, ’Dadi Bote’, the God of Animal kingdom ,’Doying-Bote’, the God of Wisdom and all other benevolent deities to shower their blessings to the entire mankind and herald a long period of peace, progress and prosperity for one and all, the Governor said in his message, while appealing to all Arunachali to fight the menace of COVID19 Pandemic unitedly and defeat it.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has greeted the people on the joyous occasion of Solung, the most important festival of the Adis.

“Ours is a distinct state with several tribes and communities residing side by side for ages maintaining their unique indigenous culture and traditions. Despite our varied diversity, we as Arunachalees are united and take pride in our indigenous cultural heritage.

This cultural mosaic has to be maintained, preserved and propagated at all costs while keeping in tact our unity in diversity. I believe this celebration of Solung would prove a major catalyst towards achieving this goal,” he said in a message here this evening.

Khandu said that despite the COVID 19 pandemic, the spirit and energy of Solung will not dampen and called everyone to join the celebrations. He however requested the revelers to follow all the prescribed norms of social distancing, etc so that the spread of the virus is avoided.