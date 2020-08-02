Arunachal Governor, CM extend Raksha Bandhan greetings

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, have extended Raksha Bandhan greetings.

The Governor has extended his warm greetings to the people of the State on the joyous occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

In his message to the people, the Governor said that Raksha Bandhan signifies the ‘bond of protection’ – protection of the sisters by the brothers and in wider context protection of the womenfolk by the men with brotherly feelings.

Raksha Bandhan also symbolizes affection and mutual trust and by extension it ushers in emotional integration, empathy, and cooperation amongst the people. He expressed his hope that the tradition of celebrating the sacred relationship of brother and sister will further reinforce the warm endearing amongst the siblings and will spread love, amity and peace in the society.

In national perspective, the Governor said that Raksha Bandhan fortifies the bond among all the communities and groups and helps us in our collective endeavour to work for the well-being of one another.

May this festive occasion also strengthen our joint resolve to defeat COVID 19 pandemic in our State, the Governor said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended greetings and best wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan, one of the oldest festivals of the Hindus, which will be celebrated on Monday.

“While wishing everybody on the occasion, I firmly believe the essence of Rakshabandhan, which is safety, security and empowerment of our womenfolk will percolate into the mindset of our society, thus creating a better world for us.”

Raksha Bandhan, also referred to as ‘Rakhi’ is a day that celebrates the bond and the love between a brother and a sister, or siblings in general. The words ‘raksha bandha’ literally mean the ‘the bond of safety and security’ that siblings promise each other, no matter the circumstances.

In a message this evening, Khandu observed that in modern days the perspective of the festival has evolved and dose not confine to siblings of a family.

“The fact that today Rakhi is tied between individuals of different families, castes and religion is a sign of our unity and our commitment and responsibility towards the safety and security of others irrespective of caste or religion. This Rakshabandhan may this message reach far and wide. Wish you all a happy Rakhi!” the Chief Minister added.