Arunachal Governor, CM  extend Nyethrii Dow Festival greeting

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brigadier (Retired) Dr. B D Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday extended their wishes to the people of the state on the festive occasion of Nyethrii Dow, the agricultural festival of the Hrusso (Aka) tribe.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has conveyed his warm greetings to the people of the State on the festive occasion of Nyethrii Dow, the agricultural festival of the Hrusso (Aka) tribe. He expressed his hope that the celebration will invoke the benevolent blessings of Almighty for one and all. The celebration of the festivals carries forward the tribe’s vibrant & rich culture and tradition and helps in preserving and passing it on to the younger generation, he said.

In his message, the Governor said that for ages, festivals, celebrations and rituals have been the key dimension of human existence. These festivals are the mirrors of the people’s happiness, joy and their enthusiastic merry making.

The genesis of all festivals is closely connected with people’s belief, faith, livelihood and sustenance. Ours being an agrarian society, our festivals, from time immemorial, have been connected with agriculture. Our festivals are thus celebrated for propitiating Gods for their benevolence and for bumper harvest and security of the crops against damages and natural calamities, he said.

On this festive occasion, I join my Hrusso (Aka) brethren in offering prayers to Almighty God for peace and socio-economic wellbeing of all, the Governor said in his message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended his greetings to the people on the auspicious festival of Nyethrii-Dow, celebrated pompously by the Hrusso (Aka) tribe of the state, mostly inhabited in West Kameng district.

“I wish my Aka brothers and sisters on the joyous occasion and pray that joy and togetherness brought by the festival spreads to every corner of our beautiful state and lingers on forever,” Khandu said in a message here this evening.

Nyethrii Dow, the agricultural festival, is aimed at invoking blessings of almighty for bumper harvest and security of the crops against damages and natural calamities.

Nyethrii means village and Dow means cleansing. The festival is traditionally celebrated to appease the Gods of Akas.