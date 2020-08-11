Arunachal Governor, CM extend Janmashtami greetings

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, have extended Janmashtami greetings to the people of state.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended his warm greetings to the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

In his message, the Governor said that Janmashtami is the day of birth of Lord Krishna, the incarnation of God Vishnu. Lord Krishna was born as a pure and infinite consciousness to eliminate the evil and revive the goodness. This day marks the beginning of the end of darkness and rooting out of the evil forces dominating the earth, he said.

The Governor said that Lord Krishna’s birth and life have had profound redeeming impact on the Indian culture, philosophy and values of life. The verses of the Lord revealed to the great archer Arjuna on the sacred battlefield of Kurukshetra, are contained in Bhagwat Gita, a part of the epic ‘Mahabharata’.

These verses highlight Dharma, Yoga, Karma, Jnana and Bhakti as the essential virtues of a warrior for Justice. Righteous action, without attachment to the result, is the fundamental principle espoused in Bhagwat Gita. Let us imbibe the noble teachings of Lord Krishna for the benefit of humanity, he exhorted.

May the festival of Janmashtami inspire us to inculcate Best action, Just action and Right action, the Governor wished in his message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his best wishes and greetings on the auspicious occasion of Janmastami, one of the most important festivals of the Hindu community.

“Today is very precious day. Someone special was born to fight against inhumanity. Born to save the trust in God. Happy Krishna Janmashtami. I wish u Happy Krishna Janmashtami and pray to God for prosperity in life. May all find the delights of life and all dreams come true,” he said in a message here today.

The Chief Minister called upon all – irrespective of religion and faith – to celebrate the festival with true spirit of harmony and peace.

“May Lord Krishna’s flute invite the melody of love into our lives”, Khandu added in his message.