Arunachal Governor, CM extend Holi greetings

Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, have extended HOLI greetings to the people of state.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended his heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of the State on the festive occasion of Holi. He expressed his hope that the festivity will promote harmony and happiness in the society.

In his message to the people, the Governor said that Holi, the festival of colours marks the arrival of spring, a season, when Mother Nature manifests its beauty and grandeur. Mythologically, it is an occasion which commemorates the victory of virtue over evil.

It also signifies the supernatural protection against the mundane transgressions of values. Symbolically, this festival stands for start of ‘new life’ of optimism and wisdom. Let the spirit of Holi Festival inspire us to follow the cherished human goals of peace, love and universal brotherhood, the Governor said

May this year’s festival of colours strengthen social bonding and usher in new hope for a brighter future for all, the Governor wished in his message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed best wishes and greetings on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the festival of colours.

One of the major festivals of India, Holi is celebrated with enthusiasm and gaiety on the full moon day in the month of Phalgun which is the month of March as per the Gregorian calendar.

“Holi festival may be celebrated with various names and people of different states might be following different traditions. But, what makes Holi so unique and special is the spirit of it – victory of good over evil – which remains the same throughout the country and even across the globe, wherever it is celebrated,” Khandu said in a message here this evening.

He prayed that the spirit of Holi would encourage the feeling of brotherhood and for once and for good, even enemies may turn friends.

The Chief Minister called upon members of all communities and religions participate in the joyous and colouful festival and strengthen the secular fabric of the nation.

“While we revel in the festivities, we, as responsible citizens, should also respect the rights of others as well as protect our environment. Happy Holi to all,” he added.