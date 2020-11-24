Arunachal Governor, CM  extend Chalo Loku Festival greetings

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, have extended Chalo Loku festival greetings which is celebrated by Nocte tribe of Tirap.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended his sincere greetings to the people of the State in general and to Nocte brethren in particular on the happy occasion of ‘Chalo Loku’ festival. He expressed his hope that the socio-religious festival will foster the message of peace and brotherhood amongst the fellow citizens of the State and the Country.

In his message to the people, the Governor said that traditional tribal festivals have profound significance in the social and religious life of it’s practitioners. Festivals enable them to practice ethnicity through sacrament in day-to-day life and inculcate valuable socio-ethical values amongst the people like respect for the elders and respect for the environment. Festivals play an important role in the preservation of the traditional socio-religious values and rituals. It helps in promoting various local skills be it in art form or handicraft or other areas of productivity. Festivals also present the tribals with the opportunity for social cohesion and unity with the members of other communities, he said.

In our State the distinct culture and tradition of each tribe are the true reflection of unity in diversity. We must preserve our rich cultural heritage in original form and teach our children the same. The demand of the time, therefore, is that we promote active participation of every individual and every family in the festival rejoicing for community harmony and amity, the Governor said.

On this auspicious occasion, I join the fold of our Noctes to offer our prayer to Almighty Rang for socio-cultural and socio-economic well being of one and all, the Governor said while appealing to every citizen of the State to observe all protective protocols against COVID-19 during the festival.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his greetings on the auspicious occasion of Chalo Loku, the most important agricultural festival of the Noctes.

Joining the Noctes, one of the most vibrant major tribes of the state, in celebrating the end of harvest, Khandu bade farewell to the outgoing season and prayed the Almighty to bestow a better harvest next year.

“Chalo Loku is as colourful as the Noctes, who have been blessed by Mother Nature with her bounty. While thanking the Almighty for a bountiful harvest this season, I join my Nocte brethren in offering prayers for a better season next year,” he said in a message this evening.

Khandu appreciated the Noctes for celebrating Loku every year with traditional fervor not only in their villages but also at places across the state and country wherever they have a sizeable presence. He said, this proved their respect and attachment with their roots. However, due to pandemic, this year’s celebration has been restricted with Covid -19 social appropriate behavior. He appealed for maintaining strict COVID protocols while celebrating the festivity.

“Ours is a distinct state with several tribes and communities residing side by side for ages, maintaining their own unique indigenous culture and traditions. I believe this celebration of Chalo Loku would prove a major catalyst towards achieving the goal of unity in diversity,” the Chief Minister added.