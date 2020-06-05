Arunachal Governor, CM discussed measures against spread of COVID 19

Itanagar- Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 5th June 2020. They discussed about measures against spread of COVID 19, Aatma Nirbhar, developmental projects and law & order etc.

The Governor commended the Chief Minister and his team for the anti COVID 19 measures. He shared his concern for the sudden spike of the number of positive cases in last few days. They discussed measures to be taken for strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and protocol against Corona Virus spread.

The Governor emphasised on strengthening the five pillars for Self-Reliant India, as mentioned by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, which are economy, infrastructure, technology-driven system, vibrant demography and demand. He reiterated that the State has advantage of limited population and can go extra step in fully utilizing the supply-demand chain.

The Governor and Chief Minister shared ways and means to push forward the developmental projects, especially the cluster farming plans in the State and the road projects.

Earlier, the Chief Minister briefed the Governor regarding the initiatives taken by the State Government to meet the challenges posed by COVID 19, its impact on State economy and works as also way ahead to bring the development process on track.