Arunachal Governor chairs high-level security meeting

Itanagar

Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) conducted a high level meeting to discuss and prevent the menace of Extortion by the insurgent groups in Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TLC) Districts.

The meeting was attended by R.P. Upadhyaya, Director General of Police, Lt. General R.P. Kalita, General Officer Commanding, 3 Corps, Dimapur, Major General Sanjeev Chauhan, General Officer Commanding, 2 Mountain Division, Dinjan, Kaling Tayeng, Commissioner (Home), H.S. Dhaliwal IGP (Intelligence), Chuku Apa IGP (Law and Order), and Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of Tirap, Changlang and Longding Districts.

The Governor maintained that extortion activities and related demands will not be tolerated in the State and it is the responsibility of all the stake holders to ensure a concerted unified response in rooting out this menace. DGP, GOC, 2 Mtn Div, GOC 3 Corps, IGP and Commissioners appraised the officers about the extortion menace in TCL region and also the steps being taken in combating the unlawful and nefarious activities of the militants. Ground situation was discussed in detail with the DC and SP of each district to understand the criticalities, and the challenges and district specific operation strategies were chalked out integrating all security forces.

The Governor also advised the SPs and DCs of the districts to increase the frequency of his or her interaction with local population. SPs must spend more times in the fields and connect with the masses in their districts for instilling a sense of confidence among the people.

They must also have command and control over their subordinates and officers in-charge of the Police Stations in their Districts, for effective counter extortion operations, he added. It was also recommended that, to the extent practicable, police personnel must not be given postings in their home police-stations.

Governor also advised the Commissioner (Home), DGP and GOC 2 Mtn Div to explore possibility of joint-checking at check gates by civil administration, Army and Police in TLC region. He also expressed concern over early release of extortionists and directed to take all legal and administrative remedies so that culprits do not roam around freely.