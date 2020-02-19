Arunachal: Governor chairs high-level Air Force and State Government Officers’ meeting

Itanagar

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) chaired a high-level meeting of Indian Air Force and Arunachal Pradesh State Government officials at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 19th February 2020. The Air Force officers’ team was led by Group Captain J. Bahuguna, Command Account Officer, Eastern Air Command, Shillong. They apprised the Governor regarding services provided by the Indian Air Force to Government of Arunachal Pradesh, including civil supply and patient evacuations.

The Governor expressed his appreciation for the Indian Air Force, Eastern Air Command for their cooperation in providing assistance to the people of Arunachal Pradesh at the time of emergencies. He requested the Eastern Air Command to continue the good work in instilling sense of caring amongst the people, particularly in the remote frontier areas.

The Governor asked the officers from Indian Air Force and the State Civil Aviation Department to work out the details of the pending bills of IAF liabilities of the State Government at the earliest. Medical evacuations and important sorties for the welfare of the people must not be stopped for want of reimbursement of the sorties cost, the Governor said.

EAC Command Account Officer was accompanied by Wing Commander T Bhardwaj, Chief Operational Officers, 42 Wing (Officiating) Mohanbari and Sqn Ldr Arshiya Kamboj, senior Account Officer, Mohanbari.

Civil Aviation Secretary Shri S.K. Jain, Deputy Secretary Shri Bamin Nime and Director, Shri T. Tatak were present in the meeting.