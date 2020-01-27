Arunachal: Governor chairs coordination meeting

Itanagar

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) chaired a coordination meeting of the State Government and Indian Army at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 27th January 2020. Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Speaker of State Legislative Assembly P.D. Sona, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Director General of Police R. P. Upadhyaya along with Indian Army team led by Lt. General Anil Chauhan, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Command and Lt General Shantanu Dayal, AVSM, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding 4 Corps participated in the meeting. Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha Tapir Gao also attended the meeting.

The Governor emphasized on further strengthening the coordination between the State machineries with security forces to reinforce the sense of security amongst the people and territorial integrity of the country. He advised for regular meetings of civil set up and armed forces at various levels.

The Governor suggested to the General Officers to enhance the socio-economic activities of the people of the State. He advised them to procure perishable goods, such as vegetables, livestock items and horticultural products direct from our farmers.

The general security arrangements on the entire Indo-China border opposite Arunachal Pradesh was reviewed and addressed.