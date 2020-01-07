Arunachal Governor calls for collective wisdom, positivity, and ‘State First’ approach

Itanagar

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd), addressed the third session of the Seventh Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in the State Legislative Assembly, Itanagar on 7th January 2020. He called upon the House for collective wisdom, positivity, and ‘State First’ approach as apex national leadership is all supports of the pro-poor, pro-backward policies of the State Government for all round development in the State.

The Governor shared the vision of the State Government in bringing development in the State and facilitation of equitable progress for all. He said that State Government is seeks team spirit and working hard to achieve excellence in governance, quality education, better health services, progressive changes in agriculture & horticulture sectors, blue economy, employment generation, livelihood activities, ease of doing business, drinking water to all households by 2024, inter-tribe harmony, perfect law & order, modernization of police force, social partnership, uninterrupted power supply, road and internet connectivity, hydropower generation, attractive tourism, ecological balance, green cover and for becoming the repository of carbon sink for the country. We are following the mantra of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ to make Arunachal Pradesh as one of the best administered and governed states in the country, he said.

The Governor said that to reduce the huge backlog in road communication infrastructure, the State Government is adopting a comprehensive approach with better and new technologies for simultaneous building up of Roadways, Railways, Airways, Waterways and Internet-ways in the State and has starting working with ‘The Chief Minister Comprehensive State Road Plan 2019-2024’, a five year road plan to improve 150 km of Capital Complex road, upgrade important inter-state and inter-district roads to the specification of State Highway (SH), all the arterial roads in district headquarters, all ADC headquarters shall be connected by Major District Road category and majority of the ADC and CO Headquarters shall be connected by all weather Other District Road category by the year 2024. In the rural road sector, 1099 habitations covered with a road length of 7,942 km under the PMGSY scheme and State Government has planned to cover 204 such unconnected habitations having a length of 3500 km in 2020.

The Governor, who has been pushing hard to provide road connectivity to remotes areas in the State said that in the interest of national security, supply of essential commodities and for welfare of the people living in remote areas, the State Government is working on the 157 km strategic road project of Miao-Vijaynagar in Changlang district, in association with Border Road Organization. This road with several bridges will be the longest road in the country under the PMGSY.

In power sector, the Governor informed that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Hon’ble Prime Minister has approved the expenditure of Rs. 28,080 crore on pre-investment activities and various clearances for 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project. The project will be completed in 9 years. On completion, the Government will get 12% free power from the Project which, besides other industrial and commercial externalities, will enhance State’s revenue by about Rs. 26,785 crore over the project life of forty years. He said that the State Government will involve all stakeholders and take care of the dislocation of people, if any, and environmental degradation before the start of the project work.

The Governor informed that the State has achieved 100% household electrification under Saubhagya Scheme and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gramin Jyoti Yojana. He further informed that State will also be conducting Saubhagya Rath Yatras to ensure that no household is left out from the benefit of getting electricity and to bring greater efficiency in management of power infrastructure and reduce transmission and distribution losses, it is establishing a State Load Dispatch Centre.

The Governor, while highlighting the achievements in health sector informed that State Government has launched the ambitious Chief Minister’s Arogya Arunachal Yojana, which provides health insurance cover for a family upto Rs. 5 lakhs per year for Secondary and Tertiary Care Hospitalization that are not covered under Ayushman Bharat Scheme of the Government of India. The coverage under both, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Chief Minister’s Arogya Arunachal Yojana has benefited around 1 lakh households in the State. As on date, 2,167 patients have already availed treatment under these schemes. State Government is targeting to vaccinate minimum 90% of the children who could not be vaccinated due to the lack of awareness of their parents, or due to the mindset of those parents who apprehended adverse effect on their children following immunization. To deliver a Comprehensive Primary Health Care in the State, under Ayushman Bharat Scheme, 98 Health & Wellness Centres have been made operational in selected Sub-Centres and Primary Health Centres and another 91 Health & Wellness Centres will be made operational by March 2020. All the Sub-Centres, Primary Health Centres and Urban Primary Health Centres are expected to be upgraded to Health and Wellness Centres by year 2022, he said.

In agriculture and allied sector, the Governor informed that State Government has increased the funding of Chief Minister’s Sashakt Kisan Yojana to Rs. 95 Crore with specific focus on cash crops and has also launched two important schemes that is ‘Arun Pig Development Scheme’ and ‘Mukhya Mantri Neel Kranti Abhiyan’ with an outlay of Rs. 20 Crore each in addition to the launch of the Chief Minister’s White Revolution Scheme to harness the dairy potential of the State.

The Governor informed that recently a team of officials, connected with Kiwi growing, has visited New Zealand for acquiring Know-How on the world’s best variety of Kiwi grown there. I am glad to inform you that, the expertise, unshared with any outsider in this field, so far, has been shared with the officials by the New Zealanders, he said.

The Governor, who has been emphasizing on education for all said that in the endeavour to provide quality education, the State Government has adopted Chief Minister’s Adhunik Pathsala Yojana and has approved Arunachal Pradesh Teachers Transfer & Posting Policy, 2020 to ensure need-based equitable and transparent positioning of approximately 16,594 regular teachers in the State. This will protect the academic interests of the students and optimize the responsibility sharing among the teachers, he said, while informing that government has planned to provide uninterrupted power supply, through installation of roof-top solar panels, to all the Secondary and Higher Secondary schools in the State.

Our’s is the only State in the country to conduct ‘Pay Back to Society Group’ activity by inviting all the 23 serving Arunachali Armed Forces Officers for career counselling of students across the State, the Governor said.

The Governor said that under Social Security, the State Government has enhanced the Old Age Pension, Widow Pension and Disability Pension. It has also provided additional Honorarium of Rs. 2,000 per month in addition to Central Share of Honorarium to about 6,225 Anganwadi Workers and Anganwadi Helpers. He also said that due to the State Government’s serious orientation and sensitisation programmes under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Abhiyan at Block and District levels, there has been a marked improvement in the girl child gender ratio.

The Governor said that for development of tourism in the State, through digital platforms, State Government is planning to tie up with ‘Air BNB’, ‘Make My Trip’ and other organisations for registering homestays on their platform. The Government is taking up development and beautification programme, duly harmonized with nature, for Indira Gandhi Park and Gekar Sinyi Lake popularly known as Ganga Lake. The State Government has made a request to Government of India to help in expediting early finalization of the Parshuram Kund project, which will substantially enhance the spiritual tourism in the State and will economically benefit the people of the area.

The Governor said that the State Government plans to leverage the huge potential for industrial growth of the State. In this endeavour, the State Government has approved the Arunachal Pradesh State Industrial & Investment Policy, 2020. Under this Policy, it will set up a single-window system to facilitate all clearances, approvals, licenses and permissions for setting up industrial ventures. With the aim of creating a conducive atmosphere to attract businesses and investments, the Government is promoting ‘Make in Arunachal’ policy, through which the state Government and other State-Controlled Agencies will give preference to enterprises, registered in the State, who are purchasing the State’s manufactured products, he said.

The Governor said that to provide housing for the rural population, people living below poverty line and landless villagers by year 2022, introduced ‘Chief Minister’s Rural Housing Scheme’ which will provide a ‘top up’ of Rs. 50,000 to each house being constructed under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (Gramin). It has a target of 7,500 beneficiaries in providing housing under the PMAY (GRAMIN) in the State during the year 2019-20, he further said.

The Governor said that for bringing sustainable development in the mining potential areas, District Mineral Foundation has been established in all our districts to ensure effective implementation of the provisions, incorporated in the Pradhan Mantri Kalyan Yojana, in addition to the handing over the Petroleum Exploration Licenses to Oil India Limited for oil exploration and production in seven new blocks in the State. Substantial part of royalty, received through such projects.

The Governor said that to ensure transparency and accountability in governance, the State Government has made the Lok Ayukta functional and is in the process to constitute the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission. For their working ease and efficiency, it is taking up the construction of offices for Lokayukta, State Human Rights Commission, Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women, Information Commission etc., along with a common complex for all the Directorates in the Capital area.

The Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh is one of the very few States to enact for death penalty for rape of girls below 12 years of age and it has launched ‘Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan’, through the Police department is collaborating with CBOs, common public, PR Leaders, Youths and Student organisations for taking up the issues of common concern and develop a discourse and dialogue for lawful preservation of peaceful neighbourhood.

In the Clean Green Arunachal Campaign, wherein State Government will plant one Crore trees in next 5 years, Bordumsa Administration in Changlang District got a special mention in the Governor’s address for taking up a laudable innovative initiative to install Plastic Shredding Unit for construction of road in Bordumsa Town by using the shredded plastic mixed with bitumen.