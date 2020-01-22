Arunachal: Governor attends Pangsau Pass International Festival

Nampong

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) graced the finale of the 8th edition of Pangsau Pass International Festival (PPIF) at Nampong, Changlang District on 22nd January 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor complemented the people of Changlang for the grand festival which which started in 2007 with small beginning but great vision by former Speaker Late Setong Sena.

He called upon the area member of Parliament (Lok Savbha), Tapir Gao, who was present on the occasion and local MLA Laisam Simai to further expand PPIF. The Governor said that Pangsau Pass Border Trade Centre must be made an international attraction.

The Governor asked the government officials to be punctual, meet the people and go out to the field. He advised them to judiciously utilize the grants and aids and it must be used for the benefit of the people.

The Governor said that to expedite the developmental process, the government officials to work for the progress of the people with transparency, accountability, honesty and review their actions for mid course correction if needed. He recalled Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi’s concern for the progress of our State and our people.

The Governor appealed to the people for cooperation to ensure peace and unity in the State, which, he said will promote in developmental process. He also called upon the youths to make themselves self reliant by entrepreneurial initiatives to become job provider instead of job seekers. The Governor pointed out that in our State agriculture and allied sectors have great scope for ‘Start-up’.

The Governor advised the youths to shun drug and gun culture. He said that gun culture does not benefit any individual, neither his family nor the society.

Emphasizing on women empowerment, the Governor called for more attention on girl child education. He appealed to the people to send every child above the age of six to school.

Earlier, on the day, the Governor accompanied by the Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, MP (Lok Sabha) Tapir Gao, local MLA Laisam Simai, Deputy Commissioner RK Sharma and SP Mihim Gambo visited the Pangsau Pass International Festival Village ‘Tikhak Taipy’. The children and village folks presented cultural programme including log drum display to the Governor.