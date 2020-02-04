Arunachal: Governor attended RGU foundation Day celebration

Itanagar

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in the 37th Foundation Day celebration of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), the lone Central University of the State, in its University Campus at Rono Hills, Doimukh on 4th February 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Foundation Day is an important occasion for introspection of the present status of the institute and plan for the future. He advised university fraternity to identify specific areas, where work is required and take it up in a planned manner, considering all aspects of it and utilizing full resources, provisions and procedures.

The Governor said that mission of Rajiv Gandhi University should be the educational progress and to become the Centre of Excellence in North East. He urged upon the management, faculty and students to preserve, protect and promote the ideals for which RGU was established.

The Governor emphasised on the research scholars to focus on academic paper publications and presentation, participation in academic symposium and innovations. He advised them to think, plan, spread and live in academic atmosphere.

The Governor said that students must be disciplined, inculcate sense of belonging and ambition to improve themselves. They must resolve and work with academic interest. He reminded the students of their social responsibilities and advised them to involve themselves in health and educational campaigns. He also advised them to utilize their time properly and also take part in extracurricular activities and games and sports activities to be mentally and physically fit and healthy.

The Governor underscored that the students must not run after job but take up ‘Start up’ scheme and become entrepreneurs. Swachhta Mission should be part of daily activities and RGU must take the lead in cleanliness drives, he said.

Addressing the members of the faculty on the Foundation Day, the Governor advised them to take extra steps to enhance the quality of teaching and personality development of the students. Faculty must be regular, working scholarly manner and be empathetic in approach, he said.

The Governor asked and management them to think, plan, and act, for what will be required in the future for the educational welfare of the students and the institute. University managemnt must be fair, equitable, endearvouring, friendly and receptive. The management must be far-sighted and have long-time approach.

The Governor, who is the Chief Rector of RGU presented the awards for exceptional achievers amongst the University students, Heli Tana Tara, Karling Venia, Pakpo Hina, Ms. Likha Yari, Nepo Tamut, Ms. Minam Goi, Ms Gami Bogo, Lombi Dakpe, Marge Kamyi, Miss Mini Meto, Bharat Gyadi, Raja Basumotary, Azad Tapak, Dari Laknia, Paresh Sharma, Bamo Tanang, Rukenso Tega, Tali Taba, Miss Soang Yumi, Miss Rubu Lombi and Miss Sum Tateh. He also presented Vice Chancellor’s Award for Best Employees for the year 2019-20. Kurian Thomas, Mrs. Alaka Chowlu Patowari, Kenyom Kadu, Chatraman Chetry, Raju Jamoh, Sanjay Roy, Gyan Bahadur Rai, Ishok Das Munda and Sarat Konwar received the award.

Former Vice Chancellor of RGU, Prof Tamo Mibang delivered the Foundation Day lecture. Vice Chancellor, RGU, Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Amitava Mitra, and Registrar Prof. Tomo Riba, also spoke on the occasion.

A cultural programme by the Department of Music, RGU was presented on the occasion. Guests and invitees including Ms Amy Dawin, ballet artist and art choreographer from USA, Gaon burahs, parents of the students, deans and heads of department, students and employees of the RGU were present on the occasion.