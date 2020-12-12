Arunachal: Governor appeals citizens to maintain COVID 19 Pandemic protocol

ITANAGAR: The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) has once again appealed to the people of the State, for maintaining COVID 19 Pandemic protocol, to wear mask, maintain social distancing and wash hands frequently. While commending the State Government and the Frontline Corona Warriors, the Governor said that the battle against the Corona Pandemic is still on and people should not move without masks and go around in close groups. He cautioned that COVID 19 Pandemic has to be taken seriously and therefore, we must not put our guards down.

Even a small carelessness can cost the life of many, the Governor said.

The Governor called upon the elders of the society, community leaders and government officials to advise every citizen to abide by the set of protocols issued by the State Government. Together, we will fight and defeat this Corona Virus, he said.

The Governor has commended the State Government, the health workers, police personnel and administration for playing their key role well in containing the dreaded virus. He appreciated them for their dedicated service in 367,980 sample collections and recovery of 16,163 cases out of 16,497 COVID 19 positive cases, which stands at 97.97%.

The Governor has advised the State Government to prepare a tangible system for distribution of COVID 19 vaccines in advance so that once made available it smoothly reaches the people, who need it most. He appreciated State Government for task forces at State, District and Block levels for the purpose.

Reposing his faith in the COVID 19 vaccines procurement and distribution effort of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor hopes that India will get a safe, effective, cost affordable Covid-19 vaccine soon.