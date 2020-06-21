Arunachal: Governor and his wife participate in IDY from home

Itanagar- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) and his wife Neelam Misra practiced their Yoga regimen on the occasion of International Day of Yoga ( IDY ) on 21st June 2020 at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar. Due to COVID19 pandemic restrictions, it was done in a non-congregation manner with just a few family members with the theme, ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with family’.

Sharing his association with Yoga, the Governor said that he learned Yoga at the age of 40, when in October 1978, he joined a resident Yoga practitioner session in Vivekananda Kendra at Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. Ever since, he has been practicing Yoga daily, with both physical and mental benefits.

On this occasion, the Governor gratefully complimented the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi ji, who has done a great service to mankind by getting 21st June accepted by the United Nations as International Day of Yoga.

The First lady of the State, who for last four decades has been an ardent Yoga practitioner, thanked all her Yoga Gurus, from whom she learnt and refined her Yoga Asanas and in that the latest being the Patanjali Yogpeeth, Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

She said that mankind owes gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi ji for promoting Yoga, the noble Vedic Indian legacy, for the human cause.

The Governor and the First Lady of the State expressed confidence that due to practising Yoga, the people of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly the youth will benefit greatly.

The Governor called upon the people to practice Yoga as daily routine and avail benefits.