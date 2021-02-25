Arunachal: Governor addresses sixth session of the seventh legislative Assembly

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) addressed the sixth session of the seventh legislative Assembly in the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Hall, Itanagar on 25th February 2021. The Governor highlighted the priorities of the Government and welfare measure and the areas of development. He also highlighted achievements of the government through the Central and State Governments’ flagship programmes and welfare initiatives.

The Governor said that the State Government is working hard to achieve excellence in governance, quality education, better health services, progressive changes in agriculture & allied sectors, employment generation, livelihood activities, ease of doing business, drinking water to all, uninterrupted power supply, good connectivity & communication, promoting tourism, Inter-tribe harmony, maintenance of law & order, social partnership, conserving ecological balance and preserving the rich culture and heritage of our tribal societies.

The Governor said that the policies of the State Government are for strengthening the philosophy of ‘Nation First’. With meticulous planning, the State Government has ensured funding for the important and urgent development work. We did not default on payment of salaries and pensions and the loan repayments, he said.

Commending the legislators for their contribution in fight against COVID-19 Pandemic, the Governor said that in true ‘joy sharing’ spirit of Arunachali ethos they helped in converting the MLA Apartments in Itanagar into a dedicated COVID hospital, which provided valuable clinical services to hundreds of patients and saved many precious lives. He also appreciated the legislators for foregoing their salary and providing one instalment of the MLA Local Area Development Fund to fight COVID 19.

The Governor appreciated the general public for ‘Jan Chetna’, ‘Jan Bhagidari’ and ‘Jan contribution’ to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, during COVID Pandemic, inter alia, through the Community Based Organizations. He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the ‘COVID warriors’ and frontline workers like doctors, Para Medical staff, ambulance drivers, people in the health sector, revenue officials, police personnel and the government employees for their commendable work.

The Governor said that the focus of the Government is for doubling farmer’s income, healthy India, good governance, opportunities for youths, education for all, women empowerment and inclusive development. We are shifting our stance from expenditure-oriented budgeting to outcome-oriented budgeting. We are dovetailing all central schemes for the benefit of the people of our State, he emphasised.

The Governor congratulated the newly elected members of the Panchayati Raj and Municipal council and urged upon them to carry the essential responsibility of maintaining HONESTY, INTEGRITY, TRANSPARENCY AND THE DEMOCRATIC VALUES. He said that the State government is implementing the devolution of powers to the local governing bodies in a time bound manner.

The Governor, while expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for approving series of packages under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat for the people of the State highlighting on Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, State Government’s contribution in it, Ujjwala Scheme, Prandhan Mantri Kisan Ssamman Nidhi Yojana, Jan Dhan, National Education Policy 2020, Udaan scheme and Jal Jeevan Mission.

He also highlighted welfare initiative under AP Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, scholarship and stipends to students including monetary assistance to stranded students outside the State, Vocal for Local, Nutritional Kitchen Garden, Chief Minister’s Sashat Kisan Yojana, Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, strengthening of health related infrastructure in the State, educational infrastructure, Sainik Schools, Dekho Apna Pradesh campaign, ‘Chief Minister Yuva Kaushal Yojana and ‘Chief Minister Skill Advance Certificate Course’ scheme.

The Governor, while mentioning the awarding of Petroleum Exploration Licence for 11 oil bocks spread across the State said that it will significantly increase exploration and production of oil in Arunachal Pradesh.

For ensuring cleanliness, as a single point mission in the Capital Complex, Naharlagun & Itanagar, we with active participation of citizens and newly elected urban local body will be taking up a concerted drive in the coming months, Governor stressed.

The Governor said that the COVID pandemic has brought to fore the importance of the agriculture sector and food security. The State government is committed to increasing farmers’ income by boosting agriculture production in the State, he said.

Citing the first farming institute in India to obtain organic certification for Kiwi to Lower Subansiri District, the Governor urged upon the legislators to make Arunachal Pradesh a fully Organic State.

The Governor said that the Legislative Assembly has an onerous responsibility to design plans, enact, and adopt provisions so that the people of the State not only mitigate the impact of COVID-19 Pandemic but also emerge with strong socio-economic and health achievements.