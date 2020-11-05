Arunachal Government Targets Investment in Industrial Sector

Itanagar- The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has accorded a high priority for development of Industrial sector in Arunachal Pradesh which would be instrumental in generating economic activities and employment opportunities for youth of Arunachal Pradesh. The Arunachal Pradesh industrial policy released by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 20th February 2020 has been well received by the business community.

Taking the agenda forward, Chief Minister wrote to Prime Minister seeking support from the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in attracting investment in industrial sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

In pursuance of the same, Secretary DPIIT held a marathon meeting today on promoting investment in Arunachal Pradesh which was attended by Mr Deepak Bagla, CEO of Invest India and officials from 13 central ministries. Mr Naresh Kumar, Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh led the team of state government.

Mr Prashant Lokhande, Commissioner(Planning and Investment) gave a detailed presentation on investment opportunities in Arunachal Pradesh highlighting key strengths such as peace loving community, abundant natural resources including fresh water, availability if land, its strategic location as gate way to ASEAN countries, improved connectivity in the foot-hills, availability of Hindi and English speaking young population with sound technical background, incentives provided by state and central government and such other.

He also pointed out some of the priority sectors with good investment potential such as Agro-forest and Food Processing Industry, tourism, Power and renewable Energy, Textiles and handlooms, Pharmaceuticals, polymer-based industries and natural resource-based industries. On the behalf of the state government, it was assured that the state would provide all facilitation to the prospective investors.

Mr Deepak Bagla, CEO of Invest India welcomed this initiative and assured support of invest India in channelizing investments to Arunachal Pradesh. He informed that Invest India would have a special cell for Arunachal Pradesh for promoting investment in the state and there will be a dedicated investment website for NER.

He appreciated the social entrepreneurs meet organized by Government of Arunachal Pradesh and invited the state to join the on-line road show planned by Invest India on 2nd December 2020. Invest India also suggested to work on brand communication efforts and identifying focused investable projects.

The Ministry of DONER, Railways, Road Transport, Civil Aviation, Tourism, Food Processing industries, Textiles, Electronics and information Technology, Agriculture, Fisheries, MSME, Power and APEDA gave detailed presentation and assured all support in promoting investment in Arunachal Pradesh and expediting infrastructure creation which would be conducive for the businesses.

Mr Naresh Kumar, Chief Secretary gave a comprehensive view on promoting investment in Arunachal Pradesh and need to establish industries in this area-wise largest state in NER with long international border. He informed that with focused attention of GOI and state, the communication infrastructure including rail, road and air connectivity has improved significantly and now the state is in a take-off stage to receive investments in industrial sector.

He requested DPIIT to help in further building the capacity of the state machinery, identify a knowledge partner and start working on low hanging fruits. He informed that by default state is organic and investment in food processing sector such as mini-food park, cold chains etc. would be of immense value. He also appealed that CPSUs may come forward as anchor investors in this area including in Hydropower.

He also highlighted efforts initiated to improve air-connectivity including activation of ALGs. While concluding that Arunachal now can-not wait to see industrialization he emphasized on establishing a multi-modal transport hub in Arunachal Pradesh.

Mr Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary DPIIT, while concluding the meeting mentioned that this meeting is held in pursuance of letter from Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh to Hon’ble Prime Minister. He appreciated the presentation from Arunachal Pradesh on promoting investment and those from various ministries of Government of India. It is the new beginning and he assured full support of DPIIT and government of India in developing industrial sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

It is to be noted that the state has commence a major efforts to improve its ranking under Ease of Doing Business. The state government stands committed to provide all support and facilitation to those who would be investing in Arunachal Pradesh and generating employment.