Arunachal: GMS chairman expresses concern over rising drug menace in state

ITANAGAR: Sangha Babung Masang, Chairman Gumsing Masang Society (GMS), today expressed deep concern over rising drugs menace in the state. He was addressing the 4th foundation day of GMS at Gopur Tinali today.

This is disheartening to know that the drug abuse cases in state is increasing and damaging the precious life of the youths who are our future, He said. Masang called for a collective effort from the society to deal with the problem.

He urge upon the parents to guide their children in right direction so that they become the torch bearers of the society.

There are lots of scope of development of our state in several sectors as our state is developing and it could be possible if our children who are now pursuing their education come up with a quality education, become good professionals and serve the community, society and development of state. he said.

Babung also said that ” The community leaders has to play a vital role in molding the community and its members specially the youths brigade who are the future of tomorrow, we are equally responsible for guiding our family members in right direction” he added .

Kurung Kumey district former ZPC Sangha Tajik Masang speaks of community development through education and women empowerment, Nanu Sangha Masang spoke on human resource development among several others executive members from various parts of Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi and Upper Subansiri district spoke on the occasion.

Several achievers of CBSE of Class X, XII (Arts and Science) and other competitive examination were felicitated on the occasion.