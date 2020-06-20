Arunachal: give all support to Armed Forces travelling to India – China border- Libang

Itanagar- In the wake of recent Indian army violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan valley, Health Minister, Alo Libang on Saturday appealed people living in border areas especially residents of Tuting and Galling area under his constituency to cooperate with Indian Army to ensure faster movement of troops to strategic India -china border.

” I have already directed District Administration Yingkiong and requests people of my constituency especially those living in border areas to give all support to Armed forces travelling to India – China border, ” Libang disclosed.

Admitting that China and India’s border dispute is an international issue, however, Libang said being the legislator of one of the strategic areas bordering china he will always ready to serve the army in the national interests’, and extend all voluntarily support.

He said he already passed instructions to DA Yingkiong including the local populace to extend all-out support and assistance to the Indian Army at this crucial time.

Meanwhile, Libang appealed to everyone to participate in “International Yoga Day” by practicing yoga in their respective homes.

Watch Video

informing that the International Yoga Day that is celebrated on June 21 every year on a large scale group participation, Libang said that due to coronavirus crisis and the restrictions on large public gatherings this year yoga day celebrations have been moved to a virtual medium.

It is to be mentioned here that amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year’s yoga day theme is ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family’.

Libang further appealed all to actively take part in the celebration to make the celebration memorable and practice yoga at their home every day to stay active, healthy, and mentally fit amidst this lockdown.