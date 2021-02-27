Arunachal: GHSS Jengging cries for posting of Senior Teachers

PASIGHAT- The Government Higher Secondary School, Jengging under Upper Siang District which was initially established way back in 1964 as Middle School and later upgraded to Secondary level in the year 2001 and finally upgraded as Higher Secondary level during 2006 is running short of Senior Teachers due to which academic session of the students are adversely affected.

While demanding for immediate posting of senior teachers in the GHSS Jengging, the students of the school in support of Adi Students Union and Women Wing Unit of Jengging with parents organized a peaceful dharna on Friday.

The school is running without Senior Teachers for Economics, Hindi, Political Science and History subjects due to which senior level students of this school are likely to face problems in the coming exam as there were no proper teachings of the respective subjects whose teachers are yet to be posted in the school.

The agitating students carried out a peaceful rally in the Jengging town demanding immediate posting of teachers within one month, failing which a second phase of bandh call will be launched, the AdiSU team participating and leading the dharna.

Meanwhile, Jengging EAC (in-charge) Philip Jerang assured the people that the matter would be looked into immediately. He announced that an inquiry committee would be formed, and that the public’s grievances would be conveyed to the higher authorities including Chief Minister, Minister Education and Director School Education etc including DC Upper Siang District.