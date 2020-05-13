Arunachal gets second covid testing center

Naharlagan- Health Minister Alo Libang on Tuesday inaugurated the State’s 2nd COVID-19 testing center at Intermediate Reference Laboratory (IRL), State Tuberculosis Center, Naharlagun under the Directorate of Health Services.

The testing will be carried out by TrueNat machines installed at IRL with Bio Safety Cabinet-IIB, capable of screening 20 samples per day.

Currently, IRL has three TruNat machines supplied by Central TB Division, MoHFW, GoI.

The Minister inspected the whole campus and the IRL and State TB Drug Store, He was briefed by Deputy Director of Health Services (TB) cum State TB Officer Dr Moi Nyori and Microbiologist & Head of IRL Dr Mope Riba.

He also had discussion with senior officers of the department and asked them to strengthen the human resource particularly at laboratory section for smooth services delivery.

Libang also congratulated the department officers for setting up the COVID-19 testing center in such a short period.

‘The 2nd laboratory will naturally reduced the the burden of the testing center at TRIHMS, Naharlagun during this pandemic situation’. Libang said.

He urge upon all to work together as a team to fight this pandemic.

The inaugural programme was attended by Joint Secretary to Governor and (Health) Mamta Riba, Jt DHS (P&D) cum in-charge Director of Health Services, Dr Emi Rumi, and State Surveillance Officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (SSO-IDSP) Dr Lobsang Jampa, among others officers of health department.