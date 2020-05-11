Arunachal: Gauhati High court judge advice for home quarantine on his arrival from Kohima

Hollongi- A judge of the Gauhati high court Itanagar permanent bench who entered state on Monday was advised home quarantine.

Justice S Serto who was coming from his home town Kohima, the capital of Nagaland state, entered through Hollongi check gate where his vehicle was sanitized and thermal scanning of his entourage was done.

The district medical officer Tasso Kampu who was present informed that Justice Serto will work from home and follow the home quarantine measures and swab test will be done on all of them. She also added that all the medical protocol was followed at the time of the entry.

The SP Capital Tumme Amo added that since the judge has come on an official visit and as per the order of the Supreme Court, they had to let him enter. However, all the visiting members of the entourage underwent through all protocols and the judge is under home quarantine, informed the SP.

Further SP also informed that the visiting judge will be carrying out his official duty here through video-conferencing as the state’s Bar association have decided to hold all official work through online platforms.