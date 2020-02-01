Arunachal: Garung Thuk organised Mega Health Camp at Shergaon and Rupa

Shergaon

Shergaon based NGO, Garung Thuk organsied a Three day Mega health Camp at Shergaon and Rupa. in these two camps 1492 patients benefitted, said a press release issued by the NGO. The camp was organised in collaboration with Ramakrishna Mission Hospital Itanagar and District Health and Family Welfare Department, West Kameng.

The Camp was held in Shergaon on 29th January and at Rupa CHC on 30-31 Jan,2020 where in large number of patients turned up from neighbouring villages of Jigaon, Thungri, Tenga and even as far as Dirang and Tawang. The camp benefitted 1492 patients in total.

Dr. Rinchind Dorjee Megeji (Cardiologist), Dr Dacto Gara (Surgeon), Dr Kesang W. Thongdok (ENT) Dr Rinchin Thongchi(Medicine) Dr Lobsang Tsetim (ophthalmologist), Dr Tasso Byai (Pediatrician), Dr. Tenzin Kunga (Gynecologist) participated in the Camp.

Dr. Lobsang Tsetim, Ophthalmologist from RK Misision conducted cataract surgery on 32 patients and Dr Kesang W. Thongdok (ENT) on 2 ear patients in the concluding day.

Chairman Garung Thuk Mr. Ledo Thungon said that the NGO had conducted Eye Camp in Feb 2017 which had screened 464 people and operated 32 elderly patients, the need was felt to bring in more doctors covering wide range of disciplines.

He said that prior to the Health Camp ,members of the NGO had sent circulars to all the neighbouring villages to take advantage of the Camp and even visited the villages for wide publicity. He said he is satisfied with the turn up of the people especially the elders for whom going to hospitals in cities is a great challenge.