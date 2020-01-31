Arunachal: Garung Thuk Community Library awarded in Hyderabad Literary Festival 2020

Shergaon

Garung Thuk Community Library Shergaon West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh is the Winner of Innovative Library format in India Reading Olympiad organised by Food4thought foundation during Hyderabad Literary Festival 2020. Dorjee K Thungon Deputy Chairman of the NGO received the award on behalf of Garung Thuk on 26th January,2020.

India reading olympiad® (IRO) is a platform which enables, encourages and endorses an ecosystem which creates active reading spaces & Joy of reading and appreciates the efforts towards igniting a reading revolution across 13 categories.

The Garung Thuk ( NGO ) is based in a beautiful valley of Shergaon, West Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh. Coming together of young like minded tribal people from various fields and with vision to work for sustainable village development gave birth to this organisation on 14th October, 2014. The NGO’s work touches every aspect of rural life like Education, Health, Art and Culture, Eco tourism and Bio diversity conservation etc.

The Garung Thuk ( NGO ) believe in the saying that “if child cannot come to education, education must go to child”. Thus the organisation planned to open a community library to felicitate village children . On 4th Oct, 2015 a year after the NGO was formed , the Garung Thuk Community Library was inaugurated by group of nursery kids who are the direct beneficiaries of the Library, in the midst of village elders. The idea is to connect the children emotionally to the Library.

Now the Library has gathered sufficient Books from individual and other helpful organisations .The NGO plans to establish small library units in each every school in the Village specially targeting Government run schools. The next plan would be motivate mother in the village to bring their children to the library. It is also planned to motivate people in other nearby villages to open similar community library.

The Chairman Ledo Thungon, thank all the contributing organisation and individuals who had been the part of the journey so far.