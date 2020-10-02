Arunachal: Gandhi Jayanti observed all over state with Fit India Run, Plantation and cleaning drive

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar : Gandhi Jayanti observed in all over Arunachal Pradesh with lots off programme like, Fit India Run, Plantation saplings, cleanlines drive, social service etc. here is a report

Fit India Run

Fit India Run organized in various parts of state. where in Youths, woman, government servant and security personnel take part in the run. In Capital Complex the Fit India Run was organized various place which include Chimpu to IG park, Akashdeep to Niti Vihar and Naharlagun respectively jointly organized by Directorate of sports and Youth Affairs, Itanagar Municipal Corporation.

Mama Natung , Minister Sports and Youth Affairs also took part in the run. He urge upon the parents and youths to do daily exercise and maintain their health and keep themselves fit and fine.

Tree plantation at IG Park

To commemorate the birth anniversary of the father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and also to celebrate the 1st foundation day of Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan (HAA) Minister Home and Border Affairs Bamang Felix with HAA team along with District Administration Itanagar Capital Region headed by DC Komkar Dulom participated in mass tree plantation drive at Indira Gandhi Park today. During the drive, around 150 saplings of various tree were planted.

Interacting with the media , Felix said that HAA will continue to create awareness amongst the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh to work for peace, prosperity, communal harmony and integrity of people and for the development of the state. About 1 lakh plants and sapling will be planted in and around capital Region in a year.

Social Service by BJP in West Kameng

The West Kameng district BJP unit today carried out mass social service on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti . The West Kameng BJP district President Yeshi Yamchodu lauded the support of karyakartas and local youths who voluntarily come out of their house and supported the party leaders in carrying out the social service and clearing of jungles on the four Kilometer stretch of approach road leading toward Pedung Monastery near Bomdila.

Watch Video

Gandhi Jayanti celebrated across East Kameng

Along with the rest of the world, 151st Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was celebrated in befitting manner by organizing various programmes today across the East Kameng district. Shedding light upon the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi on truth, self-reliant and humanity here at Seppa, East Kameng DC P Pravimal Abhishek elucidate the gathering about various initiatives being undertaken by the district administration in the path of the teachings of the father of the nation, which included, among others, Humare Khet Humare Bachche and Community Based Palliative Care Programme.

More reports awaited