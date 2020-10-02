Arunachal: Gandhi Jayanti celebarted at Tawang with Cleanline drive, cycling etc

ADVERTISEMENT

Tawang: The Tawang District Administration in collaboration with NGOs of Tawang like Environmental protection society(EPS),Tawang District Sports Association(TDSA) Nehru Yuva Kendra sangathan(NYKS),Human Rights First(HRF),The Humanity Group(THG),Tawang Monpa Employees Society(TMES) and Tawang Riders Club, today organized a cycling cum plogging programme from General Parade ground to Dre-kangteng (below Tawang monastery)covering old Market, DC Office Tawang, New Market and Shyol village. Cleanlines drive, cycling etc programme organised in Iawang on the occasion of 151st Gandhi Jayanti has been a part of Fit India Movement.

ADC cum DPDO(Panchayati Raj) Tawang Lobsang Tsering while addressing the participants at General parade ground conveyed his gratitude to all the NGOs and participants for their participation and special thanks to NGOs TDSA and NYKS for providing refreshment to all the participants.

Further he informed about Fit India Movement which has been launched on 15th of September2020. And also requested to spread awareness on COVID-19. Later the members of Tawang Riders Club presented a T-Shirt of their club to ADC Tawang.

The Chairman of TDSA Namgey Tsering, District Youth Coordinator Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Mahit Rabha, Secretary EPS Tenzin Dorjee, President The Human Rights First, Pema Chowang, Secretary Tawang Riders Club Dr. Dukhum Magu also spoke on the occasion and took pledge to keep Tawang clean and involve more people for cycling to keep healthy body.

TDSA Chairman Namgey Tsering also appealed to volunteer for search operation of the missing Jawan who is yet to be traced out after a tragic road accident of an ITBP Vehicle near Damteng on 24th September 2020.

Meanwhile reports have been received from all the administrative sub Divisions and outposts of Tawang where shram daan Cleanliness Drives has been conducted by the govt employees and villagers on the occasion of Gandhi jayanti.