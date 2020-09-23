Arunachal Frontier Highway- bridging Anjaw to Lower Dibang Valley soon  

ADVERTISEMENT

Tezu: The Arunachal Frontier Highway is a planned border highway in Arunachal Pradesh under which an alignment of 20 Km Khupa – Tafraliang double lane road has been in full swing to connect Anjaw district to Desali in Lower Dibang Valley district.

The 165 Km road will connect up to Hunli the main Tri – Junction for Anjaw, Lower Dibang Valley and Dibang Valley. This portion of road is tough, under all challenges the Border Road Organization (BRO) 48 BRTF Demwe has been expediting the road and by 2026, the unit has consolidated its men and materials to achieve the target, reveal the sources. Out of 20 Km road in Anjaw district almost 14 Km has been cleared and remaining 6 Km is remained to connect Desali circle, adds the sources.

This ambitious high-altitude highway will originate from Mago-Thingbu in Tawang district and meander through the following border areas of Arunachal Pradesh along the McMahon Line: West Kameng district; East Kameng district; Upper Subansiri district; Mechuka in West Siang district; Tuting in Upper Siang district; Dibang Valley district; Desali in Lower Dibang Valley district; Chaglagam, Kibithu, Dong & Hawai all in Anjaw district; and end at Vijaynagar in Changlang district at the junction of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland and Myanmar.