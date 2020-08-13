Arunachal: Fromer ANYA leader Tayo Tallar dies in road accident

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamporijo: Former ANYA leader and All Kamle District Anti-Corruption Organisation (AKDACO) president Tayo Tallar lost his life in a car accident in between Boasimla and Kamporijo road this morning, informed police sources.

According to police, today at around 0230 hrs one Scorpio vehicle bearing registration no. AR-01E-0908 driven by one Tayo Tallar while coming from village Deed Rakhe fell from the road at 3KM from Boasimla.

The vehicle fell down in the deep gorge of around 100 meters. The driver cum owner of the vehicle TayoTallar aged 31 years died on the spot and the dead body was brought at PHC Boasimla by the relatives.

PO visited and inquest conducted. The dead body was subjected to PM examination and handed over to the relatives. FIR also received in this regard and Raga PS case No.09/20 U/S 279/304(A) IPC registered, said police .

Tallar was a vibrant youth leader and Social activist from Kamporijo block-I. He also served as ANYA Assistant Finance secretary.

ANYA condole the death of its former member. In a message ANYA General Secretary Dr. Bengia Tada has condole the Pre mature death of its former executive member who lost his life in a tragic road accident in Kamle district. ” we pray almighty for eternal Peace of the departed soul in heavenly abode” Dr. Tada added.

A ANYA’a post in social media said ” Team ANYA deeplu saddened to hear of the loss of former assistant finacne secretary Rayo Tallar, who lost his life in a road accident at Kamle district. May your soul rest in peace dear Tallar. Team ANYA”