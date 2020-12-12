Arunachal: Friends of Eighties repair school gate of IGJGHSS, Pasighat voluntarily

PASIGHAT: Group of friends called Friends of Eighties (FoE) while continuing their voluntary works carried out a repainting and repairs to the main gate and front boundary wall of IGJ Govt. Higher Secondary School, Pasighat, East Siang District on Thursday.

The main gate and statues had become faded and there were damages at few places. Being alumni of the school, Friends of Eighties carried out these works voluntarily to contribute to their Alma Mater. The repainted gate was handed over to Principal IGJ Govt. Higher Secondary School Pasighat Tatem Taloh and Vice-Principal at a simple function held in the school on 10 December 2020.

The function was attended by all teachers and staff of the school and members of FoE led by President Group Captain Mohonto Panging Pao (Rtd), Vice President Ojing Yompang and Secretary Botem Koyu. To instill a sense of pride, belongingness, responsibility to the students, new slogans were also added on the back wall of the main gate like ‘through this gate have passed out some of the best luminaries of the state’ and ‘Go to Serve’. Principal Tatem Taloh thanked and appreciated all FoE members.